Russia looks forward to success of talks on Cuba’s EAEU observer status

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia looks forward to the success of the Moscow consultations on providing Cuba with observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas on Monday.

"While in Moscow, you will to take part in consultations on Cuba’s observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union and meetings with the chairman of the EAEU board and other senior officials. We are fully interested in the success of these talks," Matviyenko pointed out.

She congratulated Cuba’s Ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia Pena on his appointment to the position and wished him success. "I hope that you will pay much attention to enhancing ties between Russian and Cuban lawmakers," the Russian senate speaker pointed out.

Matviyenko also thanked the Cuban delegation for visiting Russia "at a difficult time when international transport services are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic." "The move shows that our Cuban friends seek to maintain dialogue with Russia and are interested in boosting relations between the two countries," the Russian senate speaker noted.