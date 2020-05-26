Russia views amendments to Hong Kong law as China’s domestic affair — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The amendments to the law of Hong Kong are a domestic affair of the People’s Republic of China, while the United States’ attempts to stir up a scandal don’t make Washington a reliable dialogue partner on any other issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a video conference of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"The problems, which they are stirring up around Hong Kong, are related to China’s domestic affair, and we view them this way. I don’t think that the US attempts now to turn this problem into a scandal <...> add reliability to dialogue with the US on any other issues," Lavrov said, commenting on US threats to slap sanctions on China.