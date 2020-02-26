Putin stresses demonstrators must abide by law, ‘things mustn’t get out of hand’

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Demonstrators must behave in strict conformity with the law, things must not get out of hand, nor should any rioting be permitted, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, when talking about last summer’s demonstrations in Moscow.

"Things mustn’t get out of hand," Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin."

"Today somebody throws a bottle, tomorrow — a chair, then cars are smashed to pieces. It cannot be allowed, things mustn’t get out of hand, it has to be within the law," Putin stressed.

Episode 4 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.