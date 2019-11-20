North Korea’s senior diplomat arrives in Moscow for first round of strategic dialogue

THE UNITED NATIONS, November 19. /TASS/. North Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui has arrived in Russia for the first round of strategic dialogue on key international issues, regional and bilateral agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Mrs. Choe Son-hui has arrived at the invitation of Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov. It is a format of strategic dialogue," Morgulov said. "This format is called strategic dialogue and we practice it with many partners. She has arrived for the first round of the Russian-North Korean strategic dialogue."

"We will discuss a whole range of international issues, regional problems, bilateral relations," he added. "It is a kind of a view from the strategic perspective on international relations, the regional agenda, a kind of coordination."