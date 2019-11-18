North Korean deputy foreign minister sets out on visit to Russia - agency

TOKYO, November 18. /TASS/. North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui have embarked on a visit to Russia on Monday, the Kyodo News agency reported.

According to the agency, she flew from Pyongyang in the morning to Beijing for a layover. The aim of the visit has not been announced. The agency suggests that the senior diplomat intends to exchange opinions with the Russian side on the Korean Peninsula situation and denuclearization talks with the United States.

The consultations between the US and North Korea have been stalling since February this year after the Hanoi Summit between leaders Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un failed to bear any fruit. Since then, Trump and Kim met in Panmunjom in June where they agreed to restart the dialogue but this pledge has yet to materialize.