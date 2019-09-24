Russia can ensure nuclear parity avoiding arms race — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia is capable of ensuring nuclear parity without being drawn into an arms race, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday during a meeting with the students of the Higher Schools of Economics (HSE). One of the participants of the meeting provided TASS with a recording of the conversation.

"Yes, but Russia will not participate in it [arms race], [Russian] President Vladimir Putin said that," Peskov answered a question whether the US’ withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) can be regarded as a launch of a new arms race.

He also recalled that Russia chose to "ensure technological superiority — systems that guarantee national security based on technologies which no one else possesses in the world right now, including Russia’s primary counterpart on issues of global security, the United States."

According to Peskov, the measures taken "ensure parity, it is particularly the nuclear parity that guarantees that there are no major wars, strange as it may seem."

"In the foreseeable future, our country will be capable of ensuring both nuclear parity and national security without being drawn into an expensive arms race and without depriving internal development of significant resources," Peskov said.

