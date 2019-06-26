Diplomat lauds Jerusalem security summit as boost for potential Putin-Trump talks

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The talks between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, held in Jerusalem earlier this week, will provide for the success of the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US leaders in Osaka, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Wednesday.

"Of course," Ryabkov said in response to a question by TASS about whether the Jerusalem meeting would help reduce tensions in the relations with the US and facilitate the success of the leaders’ summit on Osaka. "There cannot be any other take on this issue, a substantive and thorough discussion has taken place. I am confident that taking into account the upcoming high-level summit, the issues discussed in Israel will form a basis for further discussion between the leaders."

"The Syrian issue, in all its aspects, is on the forefront of the dialogue between our countries. It is crucial that such bilateral contacts, both with the US and Israel, as well as trilateral contacts, take place," the senior diplomat stressed.

The talks between Patrushev, Bolton and Ben-Shabbat held on June 25 in Jerusalem lasted for nearly two and a half hours. The main topic on the agenda had been the situation in Syria and Iran. On Tuesday, Ryabkov informed TASS that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is planned on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka. The G20 summit is set to take place on June 28-29.