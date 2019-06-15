Improvement of Russian-US relations requires efforts on combating Russophobia - ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. Russians residing in the US must join efforts to combat Russophobia and improve the Russian-US relations, Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov said during the conference of compatriots "Maintaining Russian cultural-historical heritage and the Russian language in the USA" held at the Russian Cultural Center in Washington.

"We need to join efforts to counter Russophobia in our genuine desire to facilitate the improvement of Russian-American relations. We have to work together in difficult conditions to restore and maintain friendly relations between Russia and the USA based on mutual respect. First and foremost, we must do this through our participation in promoting the positive image of our country, establishing business relations and maintaining professional contacts," he said.

"I think that this is the aim of every patriot who loves their country," he added.

According to the Russian diplomat, the Russian compatriots in the USA are doing everything possible "to strengthen the Russian world, to establish constructive dialogue between Russia and the USA." "This is our joint goal. Our common duty is to do everything to maintain our spiritual and historical unity," Antonov stressed.

Promoting Russian language

The goal of maintaining and promoting the Russian language among compatriots residing in the USA is a priority for Russian diplomats, Antonov added.

"It is important to us that you, and especially the young generations of our compatriots do not lose their identity, maintain the love for the Russian language and culture and consider themselves a part of what is happening in their ancestral homeland," he stressed. "This is why the goal of maintaining and promoting the Russian language among compatriots is a priority for us," the diplomat added.

According to Antonov, about 100 Saturday, Sunday and parochial schools have been established in the USA due to the efforts of Russian compatriots. "There are Russian theaters and libraries in the USA, festivals, contests, exhibitions, concerts and humanitarian actions are being held," he stated.

"The Russian Orthodox Church, along with other traditional confessions, is playing a major role in the improvement of cultural and humanitarian ties of our compatriots abroad with Russia. The potential of Sunday church schools, providing a moral education to the young generations and promoting traditional values, is of great importance as well," the ambassador stressed.

"We would like as many young compatriots as possible to visit Russia and to acquaint themselves with its achievements. For our part, we try to facilitate the participation of compatriots in the USA in the forums and conferences held in Russia," Antonov stressed.