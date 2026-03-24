Japanese serviceman storms Chinese embassy in Tokyo, threatens diplomats — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, March 24. /TASS/. An officer of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces illegally entered the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, threatening to kill diplomatic staff, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian told a briefing.

"China is deeply shocked by this incident and has already lodged a strong protest with Japan. This incident once again reflects the far-right sentiments that are becoming increasingly prevalent in Japan, as well as the dangerous manifestations of a new militarism," the diplomat emphasized. He said the attack on the diplomatic mission is evidence of the "toxic and erroneous policy of the Japanese government" on a number of key issues, including history and Taiwan.

The break-in happened in the morning on March 24. According to the embassy’s statement, the perpetrator, who claimed to be an officer of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, climbed over the fence and forced his way onto the premises of the diplomatic mission. He "admitted that his actions were illegal and threatened to kill Chinese diplomats ‘in the name of God,’" the embassy said.

Lin Jian added that the incident is a grave violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and reflects poorly on the Japanese Armed Forces. Beijing urged Tokyo to immediately investigate the issue and hand down punishment.

Japanese officials have not yet commented on the situation.