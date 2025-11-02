One person killed after drone detonation in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of a drone detonation in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Four people were injured as a result of a drone detonation in the settlement of Kurgashki. They were transported to the Valuyki Central District Hospital. One woman was in extremely critical condition. Doctors did everything possible to save her life, but despite all efforts, it was not possible to save her. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathy to her family and loved ones," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, two women and one man sustained explosive and shrapnel wounds. One of the injured women is in serious condition and remains hospitalized.