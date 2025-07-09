FSB foils terrorist attack in Russia’s Saratov Region, eliminates would-be attacker

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have prevented a terrorist attack in central Russia’s Saratov Region, the agency said in a statement.

"An act of sabotage and terrorism planned by a supporter of an organization designated as terrorist and banned in Russia has been foiled in the Saratov Region," the statement read.

According to the FSB, he planned to blow up a railway bridge using an improvised explosive device he kept in a cache. "The man resisted during arrest, when the explosive device was being taken out of the cache, and was killed by return fire," the FSB added. "It has been established that the Russian national maintained contact with individuals in Ukraine and intended to travel there after committing the attack in order to take part in military operations," the FSB stressed.

An 11 kg improvised explosive device was seized from the scene, along with a Makarov pistol, ammunition and other pieces of evidence.

The Russian Investigative Committee in the Saratov Region has opened a criminal investigation under Russian Criminal Code Article 222.1.3 ("Illegal Production of Explosives; Illegal Production, Conversion and Renovation of Explosive Devices"). Officials are also considering the possibility of launching a criminal investigation under Articles 30.1 and 205.2 ("Preparations for a Terrorist Attack").