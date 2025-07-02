Blasts obliterate two production facilities near Zhitomir — official

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Two production facilities were destroyed by two powerful explosions near the village of Berezina near Zhitomir in northwestern Ukraine, said head of the Glubochitsky community, to which the village belongs, Sergey Sokolsky.

"The only thing I can say is that the event took place on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed," he said on the Kiev-24 TV channel.

According to him, the causes of the blasts are "absolutely unclear," and an investigative team is working on the site. "I heard two explosions, two very powerful ones," Sokolsky said, adding that the blast wave had "gone far."

The local power facility said that the blasts disconnected 50 transformer substations and damaged three power lines. "There are 735 houses without electricity. Nine field teams are working to eliminate the consequences," the company's Telegram channel says.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported a powerful explosion at a gas station in Zhitomir. After that, the highway to Kiev was blocked. Later it was reported that there were two explosions at an industrial enterprise in the suburb of Zhitomir, in the village of Berezina, which killed two and injured 15 people.