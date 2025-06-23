Authorities monitor situation after emergency in Kerch Strait

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. Competent authorities monitor the situation after the emergency in the Kerch Strait with the oil products spill from tankers, head of the Russian Veterinary and Phytosanitary Service, Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergey Dankvert told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"This topic is monitored by Rosselkhoznadzor and Rospotrebnadzor [the Russian consumer rights watchdog - TASS] from the standpoint of products safety. No significant problems are present in this sphere," the official said.

The oil products spill largely affected beaches where people rest, he added.