Houthis claim Saudi Arabia shelled Yemen’s Saada province

DOHA, April 28. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia shelled the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada, controlled by the rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television reported.

According to the report, a woman was killed in the attack on the borderline district of Shada.

Other details are not known.

The confrontation between government forces and the Ansar Allah group has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014. It entered its most active phase in March 2015, when a Saudi Arabia-led coalition joined the conflict. The civil war in Yemen has caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.