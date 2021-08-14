Number of people injured in Voronezh bus blast up to 22

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The number of people injured in Thursday’s bus explosion in Voronezh has risen to 22, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev announced on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The number of those affected by the bus explosion in Voronezh has grown to 24 (two people died). Yesterday, two more people sought medical attention. One [of them] is in moderately grave condition, while the second person refused to be hospitalized after medical treatment was given to him," he noted.

According to the governor, 16 people injured in the blast are currently in hospitals.

An explosion occurred on a passenger bus in the city of Voronezh in European Russia on Thursday evening. Investigators are looking at various possible causes for the incident. A criminal case has been opened. According to the local authorities, the bus used diesel fuel and had no gas equipment.