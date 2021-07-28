Wildfires in Russia’s Far East approaching populated communities

YAKUTSK, July 28. / TASS /. Blazes have been reported to be raging near seven settlements in Russia’s Far Eastern Sakha Region (Yakutia), the regional Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment told TASS on Wednesday.

"Two wildfires were reported less than five kilometers from the Sitte village, the Kobyaysky District and the Kuerelyakh village, and the Gorny District.

Some five forest fires spread less than ten kilometers away from the Kyryky village in the Verkhnevilyuisky District, the Smorodichny village of the Kobyaysky District, the Khongor-Bie village of the Namsky District as well as the Gorny Region’s Keptin and Dikimdya villages," the regional ministry said.

According to the press service, the blaze engulfed 129,000 hectares in total, and five local districts face a rather tough predicament. Yakutia’s Ministry of Sports stated that on Wednesday morning, some 110 employees of the Physical Culture and Sports Ministry, its subordinate institutions and the region’s leading athletes went to the Gorny District to help extinguish the wildfires.

Yakutia is one of Russia's most fire-prone regions. To date, a state of emergency remains in force there. From July 1, 2021, residents are banned from visiting any woodland areas. As many as 126 wildfires spread across the Sakha Region covering over 1.3 mln hectares, with 48 of them being extinguished. According to the regional crisis center, a total of 11 forest fires were put out on an area of 55,111 hectares, while 12 fires were localized on an area of 76,984 hectares.