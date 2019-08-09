State of emergency declared after ammo depot blasts in Siberia

"Yes, a state of emergency has been declared," he said.

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsk District in the wake of the latest explosions and a fire at the ammunition depot, Achinsk District head Yevgeny Rozanchugov told reporters on Friday.

More explosions rocked an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsk District on Friday evening. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one of the latest explosions occurred when a lightning hit an ammunition stack with damaged lightning protection.

The region’s governor said the explosions occurred during a bomb disposal operation.

Ten people were injured, four of them were taken to the hospital, medics said.

On August 5, a fire and a series of explosions took place on the territory of an ammunition depot of a military unit in Achinsk District in the west of the Krasnoyarsk Region. A state of emergency was declared in the district and 16,000 residents evacuated from communities within a 20-kilometer area around the emergency. The fire was extinguished on August 6. The evacuees began to return to their homes. Thirteen people were injured, medics said. According to the latest reports, one person was killed.