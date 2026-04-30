MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia is the only country capable of helping Indonesia and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) overcome the current energy crisis, Nikita Kuklin, associate professor at the Department of Oriental Studies and expert at the ASEAN Center of MGIMO University, told TASS.

According to the expert, Indonesia is not abandoning its "principles of diversifying energy sources and maintaining strategic balance among major suppliers." "The UAE’s exit from OPEC is prompting Indonesia’s leadership to accelerate negotiations with alternative partners, primarily Russia, which has always been a reliable partner for Indonesia in this sphere. At the same time, Jakarta realistically assesses that the current situation requires not so much a shift in priorities as a strengthening of a multi-vector energy diplomacy. In the context of the talks [between the leaders of the two countries in Moscow] on April 13, 2026, it becomes evident that Russia is currently the only country capable of helping ASEAN states and Indonesia overcome the ongoing energy crisis here and now," Kuklin said.

Kuklin emphasized that realizing this potential will require significant efforts from both sides to solidify current agreements as a basis for long-term cooperation. "From a political standpoint, Indonesia needs to balance deepening its energy partnership with Russia while maintaining relations with Western partners. From a logistical perspective, it is necessary to invest in the development of transport infrastructure, the creation of new supply routes, and adapting refining capacities to Russian grades of oil," the expert added.