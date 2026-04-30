Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is moving with positive momentum at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan is also strengthening.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.56% at 2,654.62 and 1,117.01 points, respectively. The yuan gained 4.2 kopecks and reached 10.9535 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index stood at 2,666.3 points (+1%), while the RTS index was at 1,121.71 points (+1%). At the same time, the yuan accelerated its growth and traded at 10.976 rubles (+6.45 kopecks).