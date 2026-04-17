Gazprom points to difficulties with replenishing European gas storages

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Filling of underground gas storages (UGS) in Europe is complicated in this season by the situation with prices, Gazprom said.

Several European countries continue net gas lifting from UGS, the company noted. Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland had net withdrawals on April 14, while gas was lifted from the single UGS in Baltic countries on April 15. Such situation is observed in Germany for several days in a row, Gazprom stressed.

"Filling of storages in the current season is complicated by the price situation. For the time being, gas prices with delivery in May - September are higher than ‘next winter’ prices at the Dutch TTF hub," the Russian gas holding said.