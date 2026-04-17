Gazprom Board to discuss liquidation of representative office in Algeria

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Gazprom will discuss liquidation of its representative office in Algeria, the Russian gas giant said.

"On liquidation of the representative office of Gazprom in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in the city of Algiers," the agenda item indicates.

Gazprom and Algeria’s Sonatrach are jointly developing the El Assel block in Algeria. Gazprom International was the operator of this project at the exploration stage. Sonatrach has the 51% stake in the project and Gazprom holds 49%.