Russian gas crucial for preserving Europe’s industry — envoy

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian gas is critical if Europe aims to preserve its industrial base, protect households, and avoid a deeper downturn, Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said.

"Voices of reason understand a simple truth: affordable, reliable Russian gas is critical if Europe wants to save its industry, protect households, and avoid deeper decline and collapse," he wrote on the social media platform X.

He made the comment in response to a post by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who said that Slovakia is filing a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union over the ban on imports of Russian gas.

Earlier, Dmitriev suggested that further increases in energy and commodity prices would have a significant impact on the economy and lead to accelerating inflation. He also warned that Europe is facing an "energy tsunami" linked to the European Union’s move to abandon Russian natural gas.