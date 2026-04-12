MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia could sell gas to Western countries if anything was left from supplies to other markets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"If gas is left from supplies to alternative markets, then why not? There is plenty of gas at the moment, and we have spare amounts. However, alternative markets are very greedy, and they make a lot of requests for supplies," he said.

According to Peskov, European countries’ decision to abandon Russian oil and gas indicates the short-sightedness of their current authorities. However, some politicians understand the need to be guided by national interests and don’t rule out cooperation with Russia. "Why deprive yourself of such a partner in trade and economic activities? This is a completely pragmatic approach, which is in line with our policy," he said.