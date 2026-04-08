First ships sail through Hormuz after announced ceasefire in region

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. First ships passed in the morning of April 8 via the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman after the announced ceasefire between the US and Iran, MarineTraffic web service reported.

Greece-flagged bulk cargo ship NJ Earth passed through the Strait at 08:44 a.m. GMT and is now in the Gulf of Oman. Daytona Beach vessel flying the flag of Liberia departed from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and sailed through Hormuz in transit at 06:59 a.m. GMT.

Several hundred ships are still present in the Persian Gulf now, including 426 tankers and more than 50 gas carriers, the marine traffic service said.