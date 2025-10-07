Russia to cancel visa requirements with three countries

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia is planned shortly, according to pre-reads for the strategic session on tourism development in Russia.

"Plans and target indicators for the future," the documents indicate. "To achieve the visa-free regime with China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in the near time," as stated in papers.

The simplified visa regime with a number of countries made it possible to additionally attract two million foreign tourists. The number of foreigners’ trips to Russia is projected to grow from five million at present by eleven million by 2030, according to papers.