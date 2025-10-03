RTS Index extends losses following regulator's exchange rates publication

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The RTS Index extended losses after the publication of official exchange rates by the Bank of Russia, according to trade data. The regulator raised the official dollar exchange rate to 81.9 rubles for October 4-6. The euro exchange rate was raised to 96.05 rubles, while the yuan exchange rate was raised to 11.41 rubles.

As of 5:40 p.m. Moscow time (2:40 p.m. GMT), before the publication of official exchange rates, the RTS was down by 1.05% at 1,012.75 points, while the MOEX was down by 1.05% at 2,604.31 points.

After the publication, as of 5:51 p.m. Moscow time (2:51 p.m. GMT), the RTS extended losses to 2.08% as it traded at 1,002.23 points, while the MOEX was down by 1.01% at 2,605.52 points.