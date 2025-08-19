Sviyazhsk logistics center to become major cargo transportation hub on Volga river

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. The Sviyazhsk multimodal logistics center will become a key point for international and interregional cargo shipments on the Volga River, Rustam Nigmatullin, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, said at the international forum SPROUTS in Kazan.

"The Sviyazhsk multimodal logistics center is a universal complex for processing cargo arriving by water, rail, and road transport. In the future, it can become a central transshipment point for the export and import of cargo for all [Russian] regions on the Volga River, as well as a major river port for the transportation of cargo along international transport corridors," he said.

Nigmatullin stressed the strategic location of the logistics center at the intersection of the international transport corridors North-South and West-East, which opens up broad opportunities for the development of multimodal transportation.

Nigmatullin noted that the Deng Xiaoping Logistics Complex, located near the city of Nizhnekamsk, also operates on the territory of the republic. Located 18 km from Nizhnekamsk, 30 km from Naberezhnye Chelny and 10 km from the Begishevo airport, this facility plays an important role in servicing the industrial zone of the region, he said.

The official expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the forum will boost the development of the logistics industry and the strengthening of socio-economic partnership.

The "SPROUTS: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, 70 of which are business sessions. Participants will discuss topics related to the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investment, transport corridor development, agriculture, and tourism. Around 10,000 people are expected to attend. TASS is the event’s general information partner.