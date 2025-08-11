EU-US agreement on imports of American energy resources unfeasible — expert

ATHENS, August 11. /TASS/. The agreement between the European Union and the United States for imports of American energy resources to the amount of $250 bln annually is designed for mass media coverage and is essentially unfeasible, President of the Greek-Russian Club Dialogos Theodoros Ignatiadis told TASS.

The American energy resources import deal between the EU and the US cannot be implemented because of two reasons, the expert noted. "The first pertains to the volume of supplies," Ignatiadis said. "Declared volumes are above US exports of energy resources to all countries of the globe. It is strange to expect that the Americans will abandon Asian markets and start channeling everything to Europe. The US is exporting all energy resources to the amount of $163 bln per year. Europe is to buy in the amount of $250 bln, although now it acquires them from the US to the amount of about $76 bln," Ignatiadis said. "This is above all the physical capabilities of US exports. And if, heaven forbid, a certain plant goes out of operation - such accidents occur there from time to time -then it will be simply unrealistic to produce such volumes over three years," the expert noted.

"The second point, [President of the European Commission] Ursula von der Leyen promised capital investments in the US economy [to the amount of $600 bln]," Ignatiadis said. "The European Commission does not have such money, they have the budget amounting to about 1.2 trillion euro for seven years. Furthermore, each EU country determines on its own where it will investment funds. The majority of European countries, including France, have the mammoth budget deficit. It equals to about 5% of GDP for France, and therefore nobody will plan investments in America in such conditions of the budget deficit and it is impossible," the expert noted.