US dollar index above 100 points first time since May 29

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The US dollar index on the London-based ICE hit 100 points for the first time since May 29 of this year, according to Tradingview platform data.

The US currency index gained 0.15% to 100.034 points. The index accelerated later to 100.057 points, up 0.17%.

The US dollar index shows the ratio of the US currency against the basket of six currencies: the euro, the yen, the pound sterling, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krone and the Swiss franc. The higher is the index, the stronger is the US currency against them.