Severstal increases steel and pig iron output in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian mining and metallurgical company Severstal increased its steel production by 2% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching 5.34 mln metric tons, the company said in a statement. Pig iron output also rose by 17% to 5.6 mln metric tons, driven by a low base effect from the previous year.

At the same time, Severstal’s steel product sales totaled 5.44 mln metric tons during the reporting period, marking a 6% year-on-year increase.

In the Q2 of 2025 alone, steel output rose by 8% year-on-year to 2.5 mln metric tons, while pig iron production surged by 35% to 2.7 mln metric tons. Sales of metal products grew by 4% compared to the second quarter of 2024, reaching 2.79 mln metric tons.

The share of high value-added products in the company’s total sales volume in the first half of the year declined to 51%.

Severstal is a vertically integrated mining and steel company and one of the largest steel producers in Russia. Its key asset is the Cherepovets Steel Mill, which has an annual production capacity of approximately 12 mln tonnes of steel.