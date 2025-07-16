Experts to measure seasonally thawed soil layer in Novaya Zemlya's Russkaya Harbor

ARKHANGELSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Arctic Floating University expedition began work ashore. The voyage participants went ashore for the first time in the Russkaya Harbor Bay on Novaya Zemlya's Severny Island, the expedition leader Alexander Saburov told TASS from aboard the Professor Molchanov scientific research vessel. In the Russian Harbor, they will measure for the first time thickness of the seasonally thawed soil layer - the top layer of soil or rocks that thaws during the warm season, and which is limited from below by the permafrost thickness.

"On the evening of July 15, we have our first ashore mission, it is in Russkaya Harbor. For the first time in this region, the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute's expert will measure the seasonal snowmelt, which is very important for the state permafrost monitoring system. Results will show us how representative is the data obtained from wells that are currently available in Maly Karmakuly on Novaya Zemlya and on the Hayes Island on Franz Josef Land. The study will be conducted at several locations," the expedition leader said.

The expedition's six scientific groups will work in Russkaya Harbor. Ornithologists will count and band birds on the Bogatyi Island, where a fairly large bird rookery is, and microbiologists will take samples for bacteria and viruses. On the gulf coast, a marine waste study group will collect plastic waste at a traditional location, which the Arctic Floating University has been studying for several years - an important monitoring location on Novaya Zemlya.

There are several freshwater lakes in Russkaya Harbor - there specialists will study macrophytes, that is, lake flora. On the gulf coast, scientists will conduct radiological studies, will sample air, snow and soil for heavy metals and other pollutants.

Oceanographers have completed work at the section between the Northbrook Island of Franz Josef Land and Russkaya Harbor. A section is a line with points having fixed coordinates, where measurements are made and where water samples are taken. "We are ahead of schedule, which is encouraging, the weather is calm, almost still, thus we've managed to make stations about six hours ahead of schedule," the expedition leader added.

About the expedition

The Professor Molchanov departed from Arkhangelsk on July 9, and the expedition will continue to August 1. The project's sponsors and partners are Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, VTB Bank (the general sponsor), the Russian Geographical Society, the Norilsk Nickel Company, and the Floating University Coordination Center based at MIPT.