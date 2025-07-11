Scrap metal from Soviet time to be removed from Yakutia's seven villages before winter

YAKUTSK, July 11. /TASS/. The Clean Arctic project's volunteers will collect in Yakutia's seven villages the scrap metal, which remains there from Soviet times, the regional government said.

"In the current season, Clean Arctic has record cleanup missions in Yakutia. Volunteers will collect scrap metal from Soviet times. The mission will be in the village of Tiksi, the Bulunsky District, in the villages of Batagai and Ese-Khaya, the Verkhoyansky District, in the village of Saskylakh, the Anabar District, in the village of Chokurdakh, the Allaikhovsky District, in the village of Nizhneyansk, Ust-Yansky and in the village of Chersky, the Nizhnekolymsky District," the government said, adding the work would continue to September.

The Clean Arctic project started in 2021. Yakutia has participated in it from the very beginning. Over four seasons, environment activists have collected 1,600 tons of scrap metal, cleaned up the territory of more than 35 hectares.

Over the past four years, 7,700 people collected 19,800 tons of waste and cleaned 791 hectares of Arctic land. This year, 2,000 volunteers are expected to take part in cleanup missions.