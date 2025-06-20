Russia ready to help Iran restore damaged nuclear facilities — Rosatom head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready, as before, to assist Iran in rebuilding peaceful nuclear facilities damaged by Israeli strikes, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev told TASS.

Likhachev said Germany had abandoned the Bushehr nuclear power station, damaged but later restored by Russian specialists.

"It got into the epicenter of military operations, it was dilapidated, we completed it. We have experience in helping Iran in difficult times, both in the restoration and construction of nuclear facilities," Likhachev said.

"We performed some technical competencies in support of our Iranian partners and our friends. Naturally, we are ready to do this in the future."

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on the night of June 13. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, the two countries exchanged blows again. Both sides reported deaths and injuries, and admitted some targets on their territories. The mutual blows continue.