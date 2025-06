MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Silver futures with delivery in July 2025 climbed above $37 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, for the first time since February 29, 2012.

The precious metal price gained 2.41% to $37.025 per Troy ounce. The silver price slowed down later to $36.985 per Troy ounce, up 2.35%.

Gold prices added 0.69% at the same time to as high as $3,353.5 per Troy ounce.