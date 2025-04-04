Russia’s economy has stability reserve thanks to skillful actions of authorities — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The skillful actions of the president and government have ensured the necessary reserve of stability for Russia’s economy, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS at a briefing.

"Thanks to the skillful actions of our government, together with the president, our economy is currently developing quite successfully. It is strong and has a high level of resilience," he said.

"However, additional efforts will be required in light of the turbulence currently being experienced in the global economy," he added, referring to the consequences of the US tariffs.