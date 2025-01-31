Only local technical base ensures countries’ development, Russia ready to help — PM

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. The development and independence of countries is ensured by their own technological development and building of information infrastructure on the basis of domestic components, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty Forum.

"Only if we have our own developments in all these areas will our states be able to develop dynamically, strengthen national economies, and improve the quality of life of its citizens. The most important thing is to be independent of other people's technological solutions," Mishustin noted.

"Russia pays a lot of attention to such issues and we are ready to share our experience," he added.

Highlighting the elements of the digital architecture of the future, Mishustin emphasized the significant role of data processing and storage infrastructure. The Prime Minister noted that it should be built "using high-performance computing capacities of our own production, built on our own component base". Mishustin is confident that "it is possible to achieve a better future in general only by strengthening technological sovereignty and creating a global digital architecture". The Russian prime minister hopes that the Eurasian Economic Union will be able to do this.

Mishustin also noted that expanding production of equipment for the manufacture of microelectronics and increasing the capacity of the quantum computer are among Russia’s strategic goals. "We have set other strategic goals. One of them is to expand the production of equipment for the manufacture of microelectronics, to increase the capacity of the Russian quantum computer and the length of quantum networks," the Prime Minister said.

"Only qualified personnel can implement all these plans," Mishustin stressed, adding that student technology parks and business incubators, educational and industrial clusters, as well as advanced engineering schools based on Russian universities are already being created in the country. "All this will lay the foundation for stable long-term growth of the industry for decades to come," he said.

"The capacity of commercial data centers has almost doubled in five years despite the fact that they are loaded by more than 90%. More than half of the heavy server equipment and industrial storage systems delivered to data centers are made in Russia," the Prime Minister said.

According to Mishustin, Russian software is being actively used - Russia has more than 35 industrial competence centers for import substitution in this area.