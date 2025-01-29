Nationalization of Ukrainian oligarchs’ property brings $48.7 mln to Crimean budget

SIMFEROPOL, January 29. /TASS/. The sale of the property of Ukrainian businessmen, politicians, and oligarchs nationalized in the Republic of Crimea has brought 4.8 bln rubles ($48.7 mln) to the regional budget, Minister of Property and Land Relations of the Republic of Crimea Larisa Kulinich said.

"In general, the budget of the Republic of Crimea from the sale of nationalized property in 2023-2024 received 4.8 bln rubles. Tax payments to budgets of all levels from the sale of the republic's property in 2024 amounted to about 2 bln rubles, which is 3.8 times higher than the figures for 2023 (more than 500 mln rubles)," the minister said.

Earlier, Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported that in 2022-2024 the list of such property included about 3,500 objects.