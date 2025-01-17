Number of trips by Russians to Georgia rises by 0.2% to 1.42 mln in 2024

TBILISI, January 17. /TASS/. Russian citizens visited Georgia more than 1.42 mln times last year, which is 0.2% more than the same figure last year, according to the data of the National Statistical Service of Georgia.

According to the agency, foreigners visited the country more than 7.3 mln times last year, including more than 5 mln visits for tourist purposes. The largest number of visits with 1.42 mln came from Russia, or 19.2% of the total.

The second largest number of visitors came from Turkey (18.1%), followed by Armenia (12.8%). Significant growth is observed in the number of travelers from China. Last year, more than 88,000 trips were made from China to Georgia, which is 83.4% more than in 2023.

Foreign citizens most often crossed the Georgian border through Tbilisi International Airport - more than 1.5 mln times. The number of entries of foreigners into Georgia through the land border with Russia in 2024 decreased by 6% compared to 2023.