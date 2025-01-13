Europe withdraws over 34 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since start of heating season

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in European countries have decreased to around 66%, with withdrawal rates since the beginning of the heating season having been 28% higher than the average of the previous five years, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile total gas volumes in UGS facilities have reached the fourth-highest level since records started, whereas the gas price on the exchange in Europe is around $480 per 1,000 cubic meters. Europe has withdrawn over 34 bln cubic meters (bcm) from UGS facilities since the beginning of the heating season.

Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 697 mln cubic meters (mcm) on January 11, according to GIE. Total volume of fuel in UGS facilities amounts to 73.7 bcm of gas, which is the fourth-highest level for the beginning of January since records started.

European UGS facilities are currently 66.38% full (6.14 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years). In January 2024, reserves were above 80%.

The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024 (10 days earlier than in the previous autumn-winter season), with EU countries having withdrawn over 34 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since then.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity generation has equaled 25% in January. The gas purchase price averaged $489 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in December and it has been around $503 in January.

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in January have increased compared with the end of December. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 41% of their capacity now.