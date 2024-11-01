Revenues of largest Russian edtech companies rise by 19.6% to $392.3 mln in Q3

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The total revenue of the 100 largest Russian companies in the online education market in the Q3 of 2024 increased by 19.6% year-on-year to 38.2 bln rubles ($392.3 mln), according to the agency Smart Ranking.

Compared to the Q2 of 2024, the figure increased by 19.2%.

Secondary vocational and higher education were the main growth points, which will have a great influence on the edtech market in 2025.

According to Smart Ranking forecasts, by the end of 2024 the market volume will rise by 21% to reach 145 bln rubles ($1.5 bln).