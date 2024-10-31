Cabinet prepared about 900 amendments to draft budget

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Government has prepared about 900 amendments as part of preparing the draft federal budget for 2025-2027, with seven trillion rubles ($72 bln) proposed for reallocation, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the Cabinet meeting.

"The proposal is to introduce about 900 amendments with the total amount of reallocations about seven trillion rubles. A significant portion of amendments is aimed at providing for defense security of the country, including for the special military operation," the minister said.

Amendments are also offered that are related to approval of National Projects and redirection of resources booked for them. In total 1.8 trillion rubles ($18.5 bln) are planned to be reassigned for activities of six National projects, he added.

Budget allocations are also planned for subsidized loans in the agricultural segment, Far East and Arctic development, the upgrade of border crossings and other matters, Siluanov noted.