Russian regulator extends restrictions on flights to Israel, Iran, Iraq until November 24

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on flights in the airspace of Israel, Iran and Iraq have been extended until November 24, the press service of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"Rosaviatsia has extended the NOTAM recommending that Russian airlines operate flights to/via Israel, Iraq and Iran only between 9:00 and 19:00 Moscow time until November 24," the statement said.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran's armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. On October 2, Rosaviatsiya recommended Russian airlines to refrain from flying to the airports of Israel, Iran and Iraq until further notice due to threats to safety of the aircraft. However, the regulator later relaxed the restrictions, allowing the airlines to operate flights to/via Israel, Iran and Iraq during certain hours - from 09:00 a.m.to 07:00 p.m. Moscow time. They were in effect until November 3.