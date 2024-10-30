Annual inflation in Russia accelerates to 8.61% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 8.52% a week earlier to 8.61% from October 22 to 28, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Consumer inflation stood at 0.27% over the week from October 22 to 28. In the food sector, prices changed by 0.48% during the reporting week: price dynamics was 1.74% for fruits and vegetables, and 0.38% for other foods. In the non-food segment, price growth rates remained actually at the previous week level (0.12%): price growth rates for cars continue declining," the ministry informed.

"In the services sector, price growth rates dropped to 0.17%. Annual inflation totaled 8.61%," the ministry added.