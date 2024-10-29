Russia’s wheat export to total record 5.9 mln tons in October — analytical center

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat export may reach record 5.9 mln tons in October 2024, the Rusagrotrans analytical center told TASS.

"The wheat export outlook for October 2024 (considering EAEU countries) has been upgraded from 5.53 mln tons to 5.9 mln tons, which is an all-time high of monthly export volume and seriously exceeds last year’s level of 5.12 mln tons," the center said.

Overall Russia’s wheat export may total around 20.8 mln tons in July-October 2024. "The volume is higher than the record level of the same period last year when 20.2 mln tons were exported," analysts said.

Meanwhile, wheat export (considering EAEU) in November 2024 is also likely to exceed last year’s level, reaching 4.6-4.8 mln tons, the center said, adding that Russia exported 3.49 mln tons of wheat last November.

Russia’s Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said earlier that the country’s grain export amounted to 72 mln tons (including 54.1 mln tons of wheat) during the previous agriculture season.

By the end of this season export is expected at 60 mln tons.