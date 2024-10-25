Inter RAO power generation rises by 5.9% to 97.177 bln kWh in 9 months

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Inter RAO increased electricity generation in January-September 2024 by 5.9% year-on-year to 97.177 bln kWh, according to the company.

Production in terms of Russian generation increased by 5.8% to 93.054 bln kWh. Thermal energy output from collectors amounted to 28.062 mln Gcal (+ 6.8%).

The output of the company's foreign assets increased by 6.9% to 4.122 bln kWh during the reporting period, which was explained by the increase in domestic demand in the countries where the company is present.

The number of consumers of distribution companies increased by 3.4% to 20.074 mln.

Inter RAO operates in Russia, the CIS states, and a number of other countries. The company is present in more than 30 Russian regions. The installed capacity reaches around 31,000 MW.