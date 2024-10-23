Minister: Russia needs register of permafrost monitoring technologies

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia needs a register of technologies for monitoring and responding to risks associated with permafrost melting, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov told the government's strategic session on the Arctic's development.

"Climate change in the Arctic poses long-term threats to infrastructures of cities and businesses. We suggest consolidating efforts to find technologies to monitor and respond to risks associated with permafrost thawing. To begin with, we need to create a register of such technologies, collecting all achievements of science, business and Arctic cities," the ministry's press service quoted him as saying.

It is also necessary to create an international research center in the Arctic featuring the BRICS countries.

Participants in the strategic session proposed new models of effective logistics in the Arctic, bigger shipping opportunities, ways to provide medical care in hard-to-reach and remote settlements, primarily in the Arctic backbone cities, to create regional centers for mobile medical teams and to introduce telemedicine. In education - to create modern workshops at colleges in compliance with the economy's development.

"Investment projects, being implemented in the Arctic, in terms of personnel requirements, have a great demand in specialists with postsecondary education. They make 70% of the total demand in personnel. Over recent three years, the number of college students in the Arctic has increased by 2,500 people," the minister said.