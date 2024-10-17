Trade turnover between Japan, Russia up for second consecutive month

TOKYO, October 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia increased by 22.78% in September 2024 year-on-year to 98.6 bln yen ($659 mln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS’ calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry.

Meanwhile trade turnover between the two countries fell by 10.24% in the first half of this financial year (April-September). In September, exports from Japan to Russia rose by 98.5% to 33.3 bln yen ($222.5 mln), while imports from Russia to Japan added 2.8% to 65.3 bln yen ($436.7 mln). That said, from April to September exports from Japan to Russia lost 13.5% to 183 bln yen ($1.2 bln), while imports from Russia went down by 8.6% to 380 bln yen ($2.5 bln).

Among the main trade turnover categories are still Japanese cars (accounting for more than 65% of total exports from Japan to Russia) and Russian energy resources (around 70% of total imports from Russia). The growth of trade turnover in September was based particularly on those indicators. In August 2024, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 23.81% to 105.59 bln yen ($743 mln), with growth registered for the first time since August 2022.

Japan’s export of passenger cars to Russia climbed by 132.2% in September year-on-year.

Meanwhile in the first half of this financial year (April-September) Japan’s export of passenger cars to Russia fell by 11.3% year-on-year. In September, Japan’s export of spare parts and components for transport vehicles also rose - by 21.3%, while from April to September it gained 7.9%.

In September 2024, Japan’s import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia went up by 11.7% year-on-year. In September, Tokyo cut purchases of Russian coal by 34.2% and it did not purchase oil from Russia.

Meanwhile in the first half of this financial year (April-September) Japan’s LNG purchases from Russia decreased by 7.1%, while its coal purchases plunged by 49.9% year-on-year.

Japan’s imports of grain from Russia soared by 997.9% in September year-on-year. Moreover, supplies of vegetables from Russia to Japan climbed by 100%, while seafood supplies added 21.6%.