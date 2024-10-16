Russia-Mongolia mutual trade volume up by 21% in 8 months — Russian Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. The volume of mutual trade between Russia and Mongolia increased by 21% in eight months, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

"The Russian side pays great attention to expanding trade and economic cooperation with Mongolia. In particular, from January to August, our trade volume increased by 21%," the Russian Prime Minister said.

He stressed that Mongolia is Russia's strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Our long-standing relations are based on friendship, common history and respect for each other's interests," the head of the Russian government stressed.

Mishustin recalled that on September 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Ulaanbaatar and took part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

"This once again confirmed the interest of our peoples in continuing multifaceted cooperation," Mishustin said.

The head of government drew attention to the active work of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"There are many projects there. We are working together on strategies in the energy, industry, agriculture, and humanitarian areas," Mishustin said.

He added that special attention is paid to contacts in the humanitarian sphere, education, and training. According to him, more than 70,000 Mongolian citizens have graduated from Russian universities. Mishustin drew attention to the fact that among the members of the Mongolian delegation there are employees who speak excellent Russian and know the culture and history of Russia.

"The peoples of Russia and Mongolia are united by our cultural and humanitarian ties. I am absolutely sure that with further interaction we will find many new ideas and projects in a variety of areas," the head of the Russian government said addressing his counterpart. Mishustin also asked the Prime Minister of Mongolia to convey sincere and kind wishes to the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and on behalf of himself.