Projects with friendly countries to provide Rosatom with 80% overseas revenues — CEO

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. More than 80% of Rosatom’s international revenues in 2024 will come from projects with friendly countries, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Everything was on track in international projects over the past year," the chief executive said. "We made the first contract for a small-capacity nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan; a very attractive, capacious contract for fuel with India. Everything proceeds as planned in Bangladesh: we delivered fuel there, delivered fuel to Turkey. We have reached an absolutely new export work quality," Likhachev noted.

"The specific weight of friendly countries in revenues is growing notably; it will be up to 80% in this year," the Rosatom CEO said.

"We started, taking operations in Belarus as an example, exports of technological sovereignty. Our friendly countries respond very well to such proposals from our side: the partnership in projects related to environment, digital technologies, in machinery production and energy storages. This makes it possible, further to nuclear exports, to attach the even greater scope of digital sovereignty projects to it," Likhachev added.