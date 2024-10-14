Russian GDP gaining 4.2% in 8M 2024 — PM

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The gross domestic product (GDP) of Russia increased by 4.2% in eight months of this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia Export Forum.

"Despite unprecedented challenges, domestic foreign trade continues evolving dynamically. According to the estimate of the Ministry of Economic Development, the gross domestic product increased by 4.2% during eight months of the current year," Mishustin said.

This took place to a significant extent owing to export transformation and expansion of cooperation with partners from friendly countries, the prime minister noted. "Their share in the total foreign trade volume is growing on and on," he added.